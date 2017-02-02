Suit: Tenant stabbed by security guard seeks more than $200K

A tenant of an Englewood apartment building is suing the management company and a security firm they employed for more than $200,000 after she was stabbed by a security guard during an argument last month.

On Jan. 20, Katanna Williams was a tenant of the New Englewood Terrace Apartments at 6425 S. Lowe, which was managed by Five Star, LLC, according to the suit filed Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court.

Williams was inside her apartment when 26-year-old Elexis Brooks, a security guard employed by MSP1 Investigation Corp., came to Williams’ home and told her that she needed to go speak to the building’s property manager, according to court documents. The property manager was not in the office and an argument between Williams and Brooks followed.

According to the suit, Chicago police officers were called when Brooks shoved Williams during the argument, and after officers arrived, Brooks pulled out a knife and stabbed Williams.

Officers took Brooks into custody just before 5:30 p.m. and charged her with a felony count of aggravated use of a deadly weapon for stabbing a 21-year-old woman in the head, according to Chicago Police. The 21-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. Bail was set at $50,000 for Brooks, the Cook County sheriff’s office said.

The four-count suit seeks more than $200,000 in damages from Five Star, LLC and MSP1 Investigations Corp. for battery, negligence in hiring and not properly supervising Brooks, according to the suit.

Neither company returned calls for comment Thursday evening.