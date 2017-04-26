Summers says he’s not running for governor, will back Pritzker

Chicago Treasurer Kurt Summers, shown speaking to the Cook County Democratic Party last month, has decided not to run for governor and will endorse J.B. Pritzker instead. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

City treasurer Kurt Summers, long a rumored candidate for governor, announced Wednesday morning that he will not seek that office and instead endorse billionaire J.B. Pritzker, a source told the Sun-Times.

Besides Pritzker, other announced candidates for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination are: businessman Chris Kennedy, son of Robert F. Kennedy; Chicago Ald. Ameya Pawar (47th); Bob Daiber, a superintendent of schools in Madison County; and business owner Alex Paterakis.

They would face a well-funded incumbent in Gov. Bruce Rauner, who earlier this month had $50.8 million on hand for his re-election campaign.

Summers was appointed by Mayor Rahm Emanuel to the city treasurer’s job after the surprise resignation of Stephanie Neely.

The pre-election appointment to fill a vacancy that nobody else knew existed gave Summers a leg up in the 2015 election. He ended up running unopposed.

But the insider appointment left the ambitious Summers scrambling to establish his independence from the mayor, particularly after the furor caused by Emanuel’s handling of the Laquan McDonald shooting video.

For a while, Summers appeared to be maneuvering for a 2019 run for mayor. But now that it has become increasingly likely that Emanuel will seek a third term, Summers has been looking at other ways to move up the political ladder.

His entry into the governor’s race would likely have taken at least some African-American votes away from Chris Kennedy, whose political dynasty family has long enjoyed strong black support.

By not running and throwing his support to Pritzker, Summers is doing the next best thing for the billionaire heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune.

For the time being at least, Summers has decided to do what many political observers believe he should have been doing all along: focusing on doing a good job in the office he already holds instead of worrying about the next rung on the political ladder.

Summers is the Harvard-educated grandson of longtime community activist Sam Patch, a close adviser to former Mayor Harold Washington.

U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., gave Summers his first job in politics by hiring him as an intern. In between high-powered jobs in the finance industry, Summers served as chief of staff to both Chicago’s 2016 Olympic bid committee and to County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

But those political ties didn’t stop Rush from criticizing the insider deal that made Summers city treasurer.

“The person is perfect. … The process has a lot to be desired. … This process, more than anything else, speaks to the way that Rahm Emanuel was elected mayor of the city of Chicago,” Rush said on the day Summers was appointed.

“The deal that he and Rich Daley cut, I think, cut us all out in terms of having the opportunity to really organize and run a campaign for mayor that would have been more competitive and fair to the people of Chicago. This is more of the same. This has to come to a screeching halt. . . . This is the Chicago style and it can’t be repeated.”

Emanuel responded to the criticism by saying he needed “more than a seat-warmer” because the treasurer sits on boards overseeing four city employee pension funds.

The mayor has since raised Summers’ profile by appointing him to chair a revamped Infrastructure Trust billed as a game-changer that has been painfully slow to get off the ground.

Summers also sold the mayor on the idea of creating a $100 million Catalyst Fund to bridge the funding gap outside Chicago’s thriving downtown.

Last month, Summers proposed using $57 million in excess “portfolio earnings” generated by his office to stop the bloodshed on Chicago streets by investing in long-neglected inner-city neighborhoods.