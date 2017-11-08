Sun-Times editor Jim Kirk leaving to join Tribune parent company

Jim Kirk, publisher and editor-in-chief of the Chicago Sun-Times, is leaving to join TroncX, parent company of the Chicago Tribune and other national news organizations. | Photo by Chandler West

Jim Kirk — publisher and editor-in-chief of the Chicago Sun-Times — is departing to join TroncX, which operates the Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times and several other national newspapers.

“Jim Kirk has been a critical part of everything good that has happened at the Sun-Times,” Sun-Times Chief Executive Officer Edwin Eisendrath said. “His stellar journalistic values and judgment; his incredible work ethic, and his leadership through very difficult times — these things set him apart as a newsman and as a person.

“The Sun-Times will continue to build on the progress Jim helped bring about. Managing Editor Chris Fusco will lead the newsroom on an interim basis. We will continue to deliver great journalism that resonates with the hardworking people of Chicago.”

Kirk is departing for a newly created role at Tronc, short for Tribune Online Content, in which he’ll aim to accelerate the company’s digital growth.

“I’m pleased to join Tronc during a time in the newspaper industry where the business is being reinvented,” Kirk was quoted as saying in a news release.