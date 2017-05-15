Sun-Times on the selling block — and Tribune owner wants to buy it

The owner of the Chicago Sun-Times is seeking a new buyer for the newspaper. Tronc, parent company of the Chicago Tribune, has announced it wants to buy it. | Brian Jackson/Sun-Times file photo

Wrapports LLC, the investment group that owns the Chicago Sun-Times, appears to be poised to sell its assets to tronc, the parent company of the Chicago Tribune and several other major newspapers, “if no viable alternative buyer comes forward,” the companies announced Monday afternoon.

If the sale goes through as indicated in a “letter of intent” between Wrapports and tronc, tronc would own and operate the Sun-Times as a separate business, preserving the newspaper’s independence, according to a statement from Wrapports.

The Sun-Times will publish a full-page advertisement in Tuesday’s paper “seeking new ownership that will commit to preserving the Sun-Times as an independent news source in the city of Chicago. That ad, a copy of which was released Monday, comes after Wrapports officials consulted with the Justice Department, which has been made aware of the possible purchase of Wrapports’ assets, including the Sun-Times and the Chicago Reader.

“tronc may close on the sale of the Chicago Sun-Times as early as 15 days from today if no viable alternative buyer comes forward,” the notice reads. “Within the fifteen calendar day period, prosepective buyers must begin due diligence, and indicate an expression of interest, including a price range for the Chicago Sun-Times, and demonstrate the financial ability to operate the paper.”

“The acquisition is the latest in almost a decade of transactions between the owners of the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times,” said Tim Knight, president troncX, a division of tronc, which is short for Tribune online content.

“In 2007, Chicago Tribune Media Group began distributing the Chicago Sun-Times and its then owned suburban papers,” said Knight. “As this relationship continued to evolve, the parties agreed in 2011 to have Chicago Tribune print the Chicago Sun-Times, an agreement that continues today. Discussions about a further combination of the businesses continued over the next few years, resulting in the Chicago Tribune Media Group’s 2014 purchase of the Sun-Times’ suburban titles.”

Wrapports, which has owned the Sun-Times since 2012, agreed to enter into discussions with tronc after seeking alternative arrangements with other media companies both locally and outside of Chicago. No other bidder has emerged for Wrapports so far.

“We look forward to operating the Sun-Times as a separate news unit, which means an independent Sun-Times will continue to produce the award winning journalism readers are accustomed to seeing online and print daily,” said Jim Kirk, Sun-Times publisher and editor in chief. “The Chicago Sun-Times is an integral part of the fabric of the city and this path is an opportunity for the Sun-Times to thrive.”