Bears 02/03/2017, 08:00am

Sun-Times Super Bowl predictions

Patrick Finley
@patrickfinley | email

The Sun-Times’ Bears experts predict the Super Bowl:

RICK MORRISSEY

Patriots, 34-31

I can’t pick against Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. Yes, Atlanta has its high-flying offense, and, yes, this would seem to be the ideal time for Matt Ryan to assert himself as truly one of the elite quarterbacks. But those two guys … jeez. What a handful of brains and ability. So pick the other team? Just. Can’t. Do. It.

Tom Brady's Patriots play the Falcons in Sunday's Super Bowl. (AP)

RICK TELANDER

Falcons, 34-31

It’s hard to believe Tom Brady is almost 40. He never was fast, and now he’s fossilized. But he might be the best quarterback ever, and he’s made more no-name receivers into stars than Trump has made Tweets. But the Falcons are young and hungry, and I can see them treating old age harshly. This is Matt Ryan’s wonder year.

ADAM L. JAHNS

Patriots, 31-30

The Falcons’ offense is explosive and prolific. I don’t think the Patriots can stop receiver Julio Jones. His talents should even overcome Bill Belichick’s genius. But if it’s a close game, I’m betting on Tom Brady. It’s really that easy. He’s the best of all time.

PATRICK FINLEY

Falcons, 27-23

The Falcons feel like the Seahawks did during Super Bowl week three years ago (Sorry, John Fox) — thoroughly unintimidated by the blue-blood opponent and the red-hot spotlight. And we’re not counting this toward our Bears season pick-’em total (which I won), right? Then gimme the ’dog.

MARK POTASH

Patriots, 31-23

The Falcons’ defense has stepped it up in the playoffs — pressuring Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers into uncommon inefficiency. That’s how you beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl. But with two weeks to prepare, the Patriots will do a better job of taking advantage of the vulnerabilities in the Falcons’ defense.

 

