Super Bowl champ Martellus Bennett won’t visit President Trump

HOUSTON — James White is going to Disney World.

Martellus Bennett is not going to the White House.

The former Bears tight end said late Sunday night that he won’t visit President Donald Trump alongside his Super Bowl champion teammates. He said he wasn’t “at all” worried what owner Robert Kraft, a Trump friend, will think about his protest.

Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett eyes the ball under pressure from the Falcons' Keanu Neal during the second half Sunday. (AP)

Bennett said politics never disrupted the Patriots’ chemistry because he and his teammates pushed them aside for the common good. He then seemed to reference Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, who doesn’t vaccinate his children.

“The only thing that matters is getting this championship,” he said. “Everybody comes from a different walk of life, everybody is going to be from different places and everybody has different beliefs, whether it is religion or anything. It could be about school. Some people don’t want their kids to get shots. Every single thing is different, and we all have our beliefs.

“The thing is that we accept people for who they are, and that is the biggest thing that this country is about. I don’t care what you believe. It is not going to separate me from accepting you for who you are.”

Bennett was precisely what the Patriots hoped he’d be when they traded a fourth-round pick to the Bears for the tight end and sixth-round pick. He had 55 regular-season catches and 11 in the postseason.

Bennett finished the Super Bowl with five catches for 62 yards and drew a pass interference call in the end zone that gave the Patriots the ball at the 2 in overtime.

Quarterback Tom Brady threw to Bennett on the next play, too, but it was tipped away by the Falcons’ Vic Beasley.

“I wanted to get it because I knew I was going to be open when he called the play,” Bennett said. “I had him by a couple steps.”

The Patriots won on the next play, a two-yard toss right to White, who earned Disney commercial honors.

Now it’s Bennett’s turn to cash in as a free agent — and he joked after the game that NFL champions get overpaid.

With Rob Gronkowski hurt, he proved he could be the lead tight end on an elite team — or he could stay and keep the league’s best 1-2 tight end punch intact.

But first, he enjoyed being a champion in his hometown of Houston.

“It is like waking up and eating cake for breakfast,” he said.