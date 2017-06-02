Supporters call for end to Army vet’s deportation hearings

Esperanza Perez, 60, and Miguel Perez Sr., 64, want their son to be allowed to stay in the U.S. | Stefano Esposito/Sun-Times

Miguel Perez Jr.’s mother, in halting English, declared him her “hero” and his father clutched an American flag outside a downtown immigration court Monday.

“Bring him home! Bring him home!” the incarcerated U.S. Army veteran’s supporters chanted as they awaited the results of a deportation hearing.

Despite serving two tours in Afghanistan, Perez, a 38-year-old Chicagoan with two children living in America, faces deportation to Mexico for a drug conviction.

“Mr. Perez served not one term, but two terms in the Armed Forces of the United States,” U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Chicago, told reporters outside the federal courthouse. “He didn’t serve in Hawaii, he didn’t serve on some tropical island. He served in Afghanistan. . . . We want Miguel Perez to have the kind of opportunity he should have because he served. He did what no president I’ve served under (has done).”

Perez, who is not a U.S. citizen, was in the country legally when he joined the Army in 2001. And he was under the mistaken impression that his military service automatically made him a citizen, attorney Chris Bergin said Sunday.

He realized this was not the case, and that he could be deported, while serving prison time for delivering cocaine. His family blames the error in judgment, which landed him in prison for seven years, on head injuries and PTSD resulting from his time in Afghanistan that went untreated until Perez finally received medical attention behind bars.