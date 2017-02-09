Supt. Eddie Johnson out of hospital following kidney transplant

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson was released from the hospital Saturday after undergoing kidney transplant surgery earlier this week.

Johnson, 57, was discharged from Rush University Medical Center at 4:30 p.m., according to Rush spokeswoman Deb Song.

“According to Mr. Johnson’s transplant team, his kidney function is excellent,” Song said in a statement. “He is in good condition and making great progress.”

Johnson received a kidney from his 25-year-old son Daniel during a three-hour operation Wednesday. His doctors said the surgery went smoothly, and both Johnson and his son are expected to make a full recovery.

Johnson has battled a chronic kidney disorder for years, but healthy eating and 40 minutes of cardio exercise daily for the last seven months have left him 50 pounds lighter, he said on Wednesday ahead of the procedure.

It was expected to take about six weeks for Johnson and his son to recuperate. Johnson will be able to start doing office work as early as next week, though it was expected to be several months before he can return to full physical activity.