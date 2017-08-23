Supt. Eddie Johnson to have kidney transplant surgery in next 2 weeks

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson expects to undergo a kidney transplant within the next two weeks. | File photo

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson is poised to receive a new kidney within the next two weeks.

Johnson disclosed in January after suffering a public dizzy spell that he’s on a waiting list for a kidney transplant. His 25-year-old son, Daniel Johnson, will be the donor.

Johnson did not want to say exactly when he will have the surgery but department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said it the surgery will be done within the next two weeks.

Johnson praised his son, saying that he was proud of his son, telling reporters that he decided to donate one of his kidneys to his father without being asked. He also says that he is optimistic that the operation will be successful.