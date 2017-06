Suspect armed with gun robs Plainfield bank

A suspect robbed a bank at gunpointTuesday morning in southwest suburban Plainfield.

The robbery happened at 9:10 a.m. at the Chase Bank branch at 13661 S. Rte. 59 in Plainfield, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect, who was armed with a gun, was described as a male wearing a mask and an orange hooded sweatshirt, Croon said. No injuries were reported.