Suspect fatally shot during home invasion in Hobart

A suspect was fatally shot during a home invasion late Monday in northwest Indiana.

About 11:50 p.m. Monday, officer responded to a call of shots fired in the 800 block of East 6th Street, according to Hobart police.

The officers a wounded person lying outside on the ground; and inside the home, they found a female who had suffered a gunshot wound and a male who was not hurt, police said.

The male victim told officers he was outside his home when he was approached by four people, police said. He retreated back into the home, and the four suspects followed him inside.

He retrieved his firearm and exchanged gunfire with one of the suspects, striking 28-year-old Jordon Davis, according to police and the Lake County coroner’s office.

The female victim suffered one gunshot wound, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Davis was able to crawl outside, authorities said. The remaining suspects ran and one stopped to check on Davis. The male victim went to the door to see if they were gone, and the suspect that was checking on Davis fired at him again before running away.

Davis, an Indianapolis resident, was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

One of the suspects was taken into custody at 5th and Main streets in Hobart, and the other two escaped, police said. K-9 officers and a Lake County Sheriff’s Dept. helicopter searched the area, but did not find them.

Police said the victim conducted “nefarious activity” at his residence and the home invasion was not random. Charges are pending against the suspect.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Sgt. Evans at (219) 942-3406.