Suspect in custody after 2 shot at Alsip towing company

A suspect is in custody after two people were shot Tuesday afternoon in south suburban Alsip.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 1:09 p.m. at Ray’s Towing and Recovery Service, 4340 W. 127th St., according to Alsip police.

When the officers arrived, someone told them two people were shot inside the business and the shooter had fled, police said.

The officers secured the area and broadcast a description of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

The two victims were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Their ages, genders and conditions were not immediately released.

Oak Lawn police officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle at 107th Street and Pulaski Road. They tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop and a brief chase ensued, police said.

The suspect then got out of the vehicle and ran away at 95th and Central Park, police said. The suspect was arrested after a short foot chase.

The Cook County Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Alsip police with the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (708) 385-6902 ext. 246.