Suspect in custody after 2 shot in Rogers Park

Two people were shot early Friday in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

A 42-year-old man was standing in an alley about 12:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Jonquil Terrace when an unknown gunman approached him, opened fire and then ran away, according to Chicago Police. A 64-year-old woman who was inside her apartment was shot through the window.

The man was shot once in the back and twice in the buttocks, police said. The woman was shot in the arm. They were taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where their conditions stabilized, police said.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, and a suspect was in custody at Area North headquarters, police said. Charges were pending.