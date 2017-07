Suspect in custody after Country Club Hills bank robbery

A suspect is in custody after a bank was robbed Tuesday in south suburban Country Club Hills.

The non-takeover robbery happened at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 5137 W. 167th St., according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect, described as a Hispanic man between 30 and 40, about 5-foot-3 and wearing glasses, was taken into custody, Croon said.

No injuries were reported.