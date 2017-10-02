Suspect in custody after Highland Park shooting

A person suspected of shooting at a man on Friday in north suburban Highland Park has been taken into custody, police said.

A man showed up at the Highland Park Police Department about 4:05 p.m. and said he was sitting in his car in the 1800 block of Deerfield Road when someone shot at him, according to a statement from Highland Park police.

The man was not injured in the shooting, but his vehicle was struck, police said.

A witness provided officers with a description of the shooter and the vehicle they drove off in, police said. Two people were inside a vehicle that matched the description given to officers when it was located.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody without incident and two firearms were recovered, police said.

Investigators learned that the shooter and the man who was shot at knew each other, police said. They determined the incident was not a random act.

Charges were pending, police said.