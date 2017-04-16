Suspect in custody after man shot in Wicker Park

A suspect is in custody after a man was shot early Sunday in the Wicker Park neighborhood.

A 32-year-old man was walking in the 1100 block of North Ashland at 5:47 a.m. when someone in a silver SUV fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The victim suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

14th District police officers witnessed the shooting and pulled the suspect over in the 800 block of North Ashland, police said. The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.

A weapon and spent shell casings were recovered from the SUV, police said.