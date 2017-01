Suspect in custody after man shot to death in North Chicago

A suspect is in custody after a man was shot to death Saturday night in North Chicago.

The 44-year-old man was found at 13th Street and Victoria Avenue with at least one gunshot wound at 9:37 p.m. Saturday, according to North Chicago police.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name was not released Monday morning pending notification of his family.

A suspect was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing, police said.