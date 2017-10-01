Suspect in custody after person shot in Lake Zurich

A suspect was taken into custody early Monday after a person was shot in northwest suburban Lake Zurich.

Officers responded at 12:16 a.m. to the 200 block of Fairway Road, where a person was shot in the back, according to a statement from Lake Zurich police.

The victim, who was alert and conscious, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge for treatment, police said. No other injuries were reported.

One person was taken into custody at the scene and no other suspects were being sought in connection with the shooting, police said.