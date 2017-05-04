Suspect in custody after shots fired, pursuit on West Side

A suspect was in custody Tuesday afternoon after Chicago Police officers saw shots fired and chased the suspect for more than six miles on the West Side.

The officers saw the shots fired about 1:20 p.m. in the 800 block of North Waller in the Austin neighborhood, said police News Affairs Officer Ronald Gaines. The suspect sped away in a vehicle, and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect, a male whose age was not known, jumped out of the vehicle and ran away near South Western Avenue and West Adams Street, Gaines said. He was eventually apprehended and a weapon was recovered. No injuries were reported.

Charges were pending early Wednesday, Gaines said.