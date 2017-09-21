Suspect in custody after fatal ‘altercation’ at Hickory Hills Arby’s

One person is in custody in connection to an altercation Wednesday night at a southwest suburban Hickory Hills restaurant that left one person dead.

The altercation happened at the Arby’s restaurant in the 8000 block of West 95th Street and left one person dead, according to a statement from Hickory Hills police. Details on the circumstances of the altercation were not available.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

One suspect was taken into custody and charges were pending, police said.

Hickory Hills police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.