Suspect in strangling of Schaumburg woman to appear in court

A man charged with strangling a 33-year-old woman in northwest suburban Schaumburg has been brought back from Florida and will appear in bond court Thursday afternoon.

Bulmaro Mejia-Maya, 29, faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated criminal sexual assault and home invasion in connection with the strangling death of Tiffany Thrasher, Schaumburg police said Thursday.

Officers went to Thrasher’s apartment in the 2600 block of Clipper Drive on Sunday, April 16, to check on the woman after she failed to show up at church for Easter services, police said. Her body was found inside.

An autopsy Monday found she died of strangulation and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police believe Thrasher was strangled and sexually assaulted between 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday. Detectives said they believe Mejia-Maya entered Thrasher’s apartment through a ground floor window which was unlocked.

Mejia-Maya waived extradition at a hearing last week in Jacksonville, Florida, police said.

He was brought back by Cook County sheriff’s officers and turned over to Schaumburg police Thursday morning.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court at 1:30 p.m. at the Rollings Meadows Courthouse.