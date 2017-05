Suspect kicks in dealership window in Goose Island, steals SUV

An SUV was stolen from an auto dealership early Wednesday in the Goose Island neighborhood on the Near North Side.

Officers responded at 2:38 a.m. to a report of a burglar alarm at the dealership in the 1200 block of North Hooker, according to Chicago Police.

Surveillance video showed a male suspect kicking in one of the building’s windows and opening the garage door, police said. He stole a white Infiniti QX60. No other vehicles were missing.