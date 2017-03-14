Suspect robs Homer Glen gas station, returns to steal vehicle

A person robbed a gas station in southwest suburban Homer Glen early Tuesday, then returned and stole a vehicle from a customer at the same station.

The male suspect entered the Speedway station at 15060 S. Bell Rd. in Homer Glen at 5:20 a.m. with a shotgun and demanded money, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.

He struck an employee and took cash, then stole a purse from a customer, according to the sheriff’s office.

As the suspect fled the scene, he lost control of his vehicle and crashed at 151st Street and Bell Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

He then returned to the Speedway and stole a vehicle at gunpoint from a customer pumping gas, according to the sheriff’s office. He drove off in the stolen vehicle.

Authorities believe the suspect left the area and there is no immediate threat to the neighborhood. The sheriff’s office is investigating.