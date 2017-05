Suspect taken into custody after Stickney bank robbery

A suspect was taken into custody after a bank robbery Tuesday morning in southwest suburban Stickney.

The robbery happened about 10:45 a.m. at the U.S. Bank branch at 4001 S. Harlem Rd. in Stickney, according to FBI Special Agent John Althen.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 30s with a medium build, wearing a dark ball cap, sunglasses and black jacket, Althen said.

Stickney police have a suspect in custody.