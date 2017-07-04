Suspect, victim hurt in Stickney home invasion shootout

A home invasion suspect was critically injured in an exchange of gunfire with the occupant of a southwest suburban Stickney home, who was also wounded Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., two masked gunmen – 19-year-old Carlos Tapia and 18-year-old Alberto Manzo – forcibly entered the home in the 4800 block of South Lockwood Avenue in Stickney, intending to take money and drugs, according to Cook County sheriff’s spokeswoman Sophia Ansari.

Tapia pointed an assault-style weapon at a 20-year-old man inside the home, she said. The man, who was also armed, shot Tapia multiple times while being shot once by Tapia, Ansari said.

The victim’s 17-year-old brother jumped out of a window to get away from the gunmen and was not seriously injured.

The suspects left the scene and Manzo later dropped Tapia off at a hospital, Ansari said. He was listed in critical condition.

The 20-year-old was also taken to a hospital to be treated, Ansari said. His condition was not immediately known, but his injuries were not as serious as Tapia’s.

Tapia and Manzo were both taken into custody and charged with home invasion, according to Ansari. Manzo was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday, while Tapia remains hospitalized.