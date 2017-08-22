Suspect wanted for sporting goods store theft arrested in Chicago

A man charged with pointing a gun at an employee after shoplifting at an Orland Park sporting goods store was arrested during a traffic stop in Chicago, and could face more charges because he again had a gun.

Police were called to the Dick’s Sporting Goods at One Orland Park Place for a retail theft incident on April 30, according to Orland Park police.

One of the three suspects had pointed a gun at a female employee who offered to help them carry the clothing items they were carrying, police said.

Two suspects, 21-year-old Christopher Duckery, and 27-year-old Kyrstal WIlliams, both of Lansing, were arrested May 1 and charged with misdemeanor counts of retails theft and attempted retail theft, police previously said.

The next day, an arrest warrant was issued for 21-year-old Stephaun L. Dennis of Chicago, who was identified as the suspect with the gun, police said.

Orland Park police, Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Service worked on the case, and on Sunday, 6th District officers conducted a traffic stop in the 7600 block of S South Maryland in Chicago, and recognized the backseat passenger as Dennis, police said.

Arrested without incident, Dennis was found to be armed with a handgun at the time, police said. He was taken to the Cook County Jail and charged with armed robbery, a Class X felony, police said. He may face additional charges in Chicago for possessing a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court in Bridgeview on Wednesday, and is being held on a $150,000 bond set in the arrest warrant.