Suspected Gurnee burglar captured on video surveillance

A suspected burglar was captured on video surveillance on Friday in north suburban Gurnee. | Gurnee police

A suspected burglar was captured on video surveillance looking into a home before committing another burglary on Friday in north suburban Gurnee.

The burglary happened about 3 a.m. in the 7600 block of Mendocino, according to Gurnee police. A wallet was stolen.

The suspect in the burglary is believed to be the same person who was captured about an hour before on video surveillance looking through the rear sliding glass door of a different home on the block, police said.

The suspect was described as a black male, about 5-foot-10, tall, of thin build, with facial hair, police said. He was wearing a head covering.

Police said the suspect appears to prefer entry through sliding glass doors. Residents were reminded to lock their doors and call 911 to report suspicious activity.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at (847) 599-7000. Tips can be reported anonymously by call Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.