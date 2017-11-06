Suspects armed with knife committing West Side robberies

Police are warning West Side residents of three recent robberies at knifepoint in the Humboldt Park, West Garfield Park and East Garfield Park neighborhoods.

The suspects approach victims and after engaging them in conversation, they pull out a knife and steal their property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

at 4:30 p.m. May 18 in the 400 block of South Kostner;

at 12:30 p.m. June 4 in the 3400 block of West Madison; and

at 3:10 a.m. June 5 in the 400 block of South Pulaski.

The suspects are described as three black males, one of whom is about 5-foot-7 with dreadlocks, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.