Suspects in South Loop bike thefts caught on camera

A suspect in a series of bicycle thefts in the South Loop in recent weeks walks with two bicycles. | Chicago Police

Police are looking for three men wanted in connection with a series of South Loop garage burglaries in recent weeks.

The burglaries, which occurred between June 20 and July 4, resulted in high-end bicycles being stolen, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

One suspected was described as a white man between the ages of 25 and 30 who wore a black or blue Chicago Cubs baseball hat, police said. The other two were black men, 35-45 years old, who wore yellow safety vests.

Police said the burglaries happened:

At 1:30 p.m. June 20 in the 1300 block of South Wabash;

At 9:06 p.m. June 22 in the 1200 block of South Wabash;

About 3:48 a.m. June 28 in the 1400 block of South Michigan;

Between June 20 and July 1 in the 100 block of West Polk;

Between 10 p.m. July 1 and 8:30 p.m. July 2 in the 1000 block of South Clark;

About 11 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Michigan; and

Between 5 p.m. July 1 and 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Michigan.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.