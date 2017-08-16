Suspicious package at Route 59 Metra station causes 2 hour delay

A suspicious package caused extensive delays Wednesday night on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Line when a suspicious package was found at the Route 59 station in west suburban Aurora.

Metra trains were halted just before 8 p.m. when a suspicious package was found at the Route 59 Station at 1090 North Route 59, according to Metra and Naperville police.

Officers responded and found there was no threat to the public, police said. The area was secured and the package was found to “innocuous.”

Trains were moving again on the line by 9:50 p.m. with extensive delay, Metra said.