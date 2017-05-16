Sustained rise in carjackings as juveniles target high-end vehicles

Police and fire personnel are on the scene of a carjacking at 1:43 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at 2201 S. Wabash Ave. A man was shot and his BMW was taken. | Network Video Productions

Vehicular hijackings in Chicago nearly doubled between 2015 and 2016, and so far this year, the city is holding pace.

Police say juveniles who are targeting high-end vehicles are the main reason for the sustained number of carjackings.

Through May 8, 270 carjackings were reported across Chicago, according to city crime data. Of those, 158 involved a weapon.

In 2012, 487 vehicular hijackings were reported across the city. Over the next three years, that number fell to between 300 and 350.

Then, in 2016, the total shot up to 661, records show. With 270 carjackings reported through early May, Chicago is keeping pace with last year’s spike.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the uptick “appears to be a pattern between Area Central and Area North involving juveniles and targeting higher-end vehicles.”

To combat the hijackings, he said, police have “added a specialized robbery mission team in these areas,” and, in recent weeks, a juvenile suspect has been identified.

“These carjackings are primarily crimes of opportunity,” Guglielmi said.

Early Tuesday, a carjacking in the South Loop left another man shot, according to police.

At 1:39 a.m., three males exited a Jeep Cherokee in the 2200 block of South Wabash and, while two of the suspects stole a gray 2006 BMW, the third suspect tried to rob a 27-year-old man walking down the street nearby, according to police.

The 27-year-old tried to run away from the suspect, but was shot in the back, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Last week, the girlfriend of Bears wide receiver Kevin White was carjacked as she was driving his Maserati in the 400 block of North May in West Town.

Chicago Police issued a community alert after seven carjackings, all on April 28, were reported in several North Side neighborhoods. Ten carjacking-related community alerts have been issued so far this year.

The Harrison District on the West Side has — by a wide margin — seen the most carjackings this year of any of the police department’s 22 districts, data show.

Through May 8, there were 48 reported vehicular hijackings, 32 of which involved a weapon.

The Grand Crossing District on the South Side and the Near West District each have seen 20 vehicular hijackings this year, records show.

Of the 270 carjackings this year, 14 cases have ended in an arrest, records show.

According to the CPD directives handbook, before — and while — officers engage in a car chase, they must conduct what the department calls a “balancing test,” where they determine if “The necessity to immediately apprehend the fleeing suspect outweighs the level of inherent danger created by a motor vehicle pursuit.”