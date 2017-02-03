SW Side man charged with sexual assault of 2-year-old in 2007

A Southwest Side man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 2-year-old boy in the Brighton Park neighborhood nearly ten years ago.

Carmelo Ramirez, 46, faces felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13 and predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13, according to Chicago Police.

Between March 1, 2007 and Oct. 31, 2007, Ramirez approached a 2-year-old boy in the 4100 block of South Maplewood and touched him inappropriately, police said.

The Special Investigation Unit assisted in the arrest.

Ramirez was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.