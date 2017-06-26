Swastika drawn in lobby of Oak Park and River Forest High School

A swastika was found drawn in the lobby of Oak Park and River Forest High School, according to a statement posted on the school’s website.

The buildings and ground staff removed the “deeply offensive symbol of oppression and genocide” from the school at 201 N. Scoville in west suburban Oak Park, according to the statement from Supt. Dr. Joylynn Pruitt-Adams.

The person or group responsible has not been identified, but might be part of the school community, according to the statement.

“Let us be clear: Hate has no place at Oak Park and River Forest High School. We, as a school community, stand for respect and inclusion. As described in Board Policy 7:20 Harassment of Students Prohibited, harassment, bullying or intimidation of any kind for any reason will not be tolerated,” according to the statement.

“We appreciate your support in making OPRF a place where all are free to learn in a safe and welcoming environment.”

A spokesman for Oak Park police did not respond to a request seeking comment if the department is investigating.