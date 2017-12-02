SWAT incident near Buckingham Fountain ends peacefully

An incident on Lake Shore Drive Sunday night has ended peacefully after a SWAT team was called to the area near Buckingham Fountain.

The SWAT team was sent about 5 p.m. to the 500 block of South Lake Shore Drive for a hostage, barricade or terrorism incident, according to Chicago Police. Lake Shore Drive was closed between Balbo and Jackson for nearly two hours.

The situation ended peacefully with a person was in custody, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter about 6:50 p.m. The person in custody was taken for a medical evaluation.