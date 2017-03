SWAT responds to barricade situation in Edison Park

A Chicago Police SWAT team responded to a barricade situation late Tuesday in the Edison Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Officers responded about 11:37 p.m. to a call of a “distraught male” inside a vehicle in the 6500 block of North Onarga, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

As of 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, no injuries had been reported, police said. It was not immediately known whether the male was armed. The barricade situation was ongoing.