SWAT team called to Jeffery Manor home

A police SWAT team was called to a Jeffery Manor neighborhood home where someone was barricaded Monday evening on the Far South Side.

They responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the home in the 9800 block of South Bensley and remained at the scene as of 6:15 p.m., according to Chicago Police.

Additional details were not immediately available.

A separate police standoff that lasted nearly five hours in Little Village earlier on Monday ended with a 68-year-old man being found fatally shot.