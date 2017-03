SWAT team responding to home in Edgewater

A Chicago Police SWAT team was responding on Thursday evening to an incident at a home in the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side.

Officers were sent at 6:14 p.m. to a home in the 5600 block of North Magnolia, according to Chicago Police. A SWAT team was also en route.

Details about what caused the response were not immediately available.