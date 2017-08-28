SWAT team responds to barricade situation in Cabrini Green

A SWAT team responded Monday afternoon to a home in the Chicago Housing Authority’s Cabrini Green complex on the Near North Side, where a man who may have had a gun was barricaded inside.

Police officers responded about 3 p.m. to a report of a person with a gun in the 900 block of North Cambridge, according to Chicago Police. Upon arrival, they saw an unknown man run into a nearby home in the 500 block of West Delaware.

A SWAT team was called to the scene about 4:35 p.m., and they were still on the scene as of 6:30 p.m., police said.