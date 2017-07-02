Sweet: Conway says Trump wants to talk to Rahm about crime help

President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with county sheriffs including Harold Eavenson, sheriff from Rockwall County, Texas, right, and Carolyn Welsh, sheriff from Chester County, Pennsylvania, during a listening session in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harrer - Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — On the day President Donald Trump once again talked about violence in Chicago, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway told me on Tuesday that Trump will want to speak again to Mayor Rahm Emanuel “before anything is formally revealed” about how the president plans to help.

I asked Conway about Trump’s focus on Chicago after Trump —for the fourth time since his Jan. 20 inauguration — brought up the city’s crime fighting struggles, this time while hosting a meeting of county sheriffs.

Trump told the sheriffs, “if you ran Chicago, you would solve that nightmare, I tell you. … Because to allow — I mean, literally — hundreds of shootings a month, it’s worse than some of the places that we read about in the Middle East, where you have wars going on. It’s so sad. Chicago has become so sad a situation.”

Trump also has said — via a Twitter post on Jan. 24 that if “carnage” continues in Chicago, he will “send in the Feds.” So I also asked Conway when Chicago would be seeing something from Trump.

“All I can say is, he’s been in touch with Mayor Emanuel and that’s great. It’s nice bi-partisan action to try to solve what clearly, I think, anybody would admit is a vexing problem. So I’m sure they will have another private discussion before anything is formally revealed.”

Conway did not say what might be revealed. And neither Trump nor his administration amplified what he had in mind when he said he might “send in the feds.”

Since Jan. 24, Emanuel, a former chief of staff to former President Barack Obama, has talked with Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus. And I’m told that Emanuel tried to get in touch with Priebus again, last week, after Trump again talked about Chicago violence, at a White House event with members of the African-American community to mark Black History Month.

Trump said last week, if city officials don’t take steps, “we’re going to solve the problem for them.” He also suggested meeting directly with gang leaders might be a good idea. “Because we’re going to have to do something,” Trump said then. “What’s happening in Chicago should not be happening in this country.”

No one is in disagreement here. Trump wants to help, and Emanuel wants to work with the president.

Indeed, Chicago’s City Hall is eager to get to work.

“Instead of focusing so much energy on rhetoric about Chicago, the people of this city would be better off if the president would finally partner with us to improve public safety for Chicago,” Emanuel spokesman Matt McGrath told me.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said in a statement, “Our men and women are working hard to improve public safety, and we stand ready for an increased federal partnership to build upon our work. As I’ve said before, we are asking for more federal agents and resources. We are asking for a higher rate of federal gun prosecution. We are asking for more funding for after-school and summer jobs programs that are proven to keep kids out of trouble.”