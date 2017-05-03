Sweet: Pence meets ‘the enemy’ at Gridiron Club dinner

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia on Jan. 26, 2017. Pence was the featured speaker Saturday night at the 132nd annual Gridiron Dinner, a comical white tie dinner featuring skits, songs and speeches. | Matt Rourke/AP

WASHINGTON — At a time of tense relations between the press and President Donald Trump, the Gridiron Club and Foundation threw its 132nd anniversary dinner on Saturday, with headliners Vice President Mike Pence, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

I’m the president of the Gridiron, a club of Washington, D.C. journalists. Our dinner took place as Trump was calling reporters the “enemy of the people” and attacking journalists for “fake news” as he seeks to delegitimize the press.

Each year, the Gridiron puts on a show with musical skits lampooning key figures in the White House and Congress.

This year we certainly did not lack for material.

Neither did the speakers. Pence, represented the Trump administration, while Pelosi and Ernst delivered comments on behalf of the Democrats and Republicans, respectively.

“Vice President Pence, it’s good to see you this evening,” Pelosi said. “Does the president know you’re here, laughing it up with the enemies of the American people?

“It’s OK, Mr. Vice President, people here can keep a secret. This isn’t the White House,” Pelosi zinged.

Every president since Grover Cleveland has been invited to speak, and so was Trump, who declined.

When I greeted Pence in a holding room, I saw he was wearing a tuxedo. The Gridiron is a white tie event — which means tails for men and gowns for women.

I made an executive decision. So much for that rule.

It provided grist for Pence, however.

“I will tell you I thought I’d be OK wearing a black tie tonight. And then Nancy Pelosi asked me to refill her coffee.”

Ernst, making her debut on the D.C. press dinner scene, said she turned to Mayor Rahm Emanuel for some tips.

“Rahm Emanuel texted me advice, but I think there was a problem with his autocorrect. Why would I tell the press to go truck themselves?”

In my own speech, I didn’t want to sugarcoat the tough relations between the press corps and Trump.

“We will not and cannot hide the contentious relationship right now between the president and the press,” I told the Gridiron guests.

“And tomorrow morning, we will be back on the frontlines fighting for access and explanations and calling it as we see it. Because whoever the president is . . . we think our job is pretty clear.

“Our job is to make the president’s life a living . . .” and then I paused for effect, continuing, “embodiment of what a free and responsible press can and should be.

“That is in the greatest of American traditions.”

Pelosi and Ernst at the head table marked a milestone for the Gridiron under President Sweet. It was the first time in club history that the two main party speakers have been women.

ON THE PRESS

When Pence was in the House, he was a champion of federal press shield laws:

“So let me just say to you, not as your Vice President but just a neighbor and as a champion of your medium, that I think we’ve all just got to do better.

“And the way I think we can do better is by focusing on what unites us more often as Americans — our commitment to truth, to justice, to freedom.”

Pelosi: “What you don’t know is that President Trump is considering a new plan for the First Amendment. It’s called ‘repeal and replace.’ ”

“And you can bet that it means the same thing as with his health care plan: ‘less coverage.’ ”

Ernst, a member of the Iowa Army National Guard, said, “Just because you don’t like something you read, doesn’t mean it’s fake.

“I don’t like everything written about me. But the First Amendment — the freedom of the press, the right of journalists to report the news without fear of reprisal — that is something I have dedicated my life to protecting.”

MORE ZINGERS

Pence: “Nancy, you know I love and respect you. . . . The president and I hope you never change. Seriously, we’re counting on it.”

Pelosi, reflecting on how Ernst made a name for herself in a political ad about her growing up on a farm castrating pigs: “As you know, Senator Ernst thinks hogs should be castrated. We Democrats believe that hogs should be able to make that decision for themselves.”

“In fact, I’m told the Secret Service code names for President Trump and (top Trump adviser Steve) Bannon are “Pride” and “Prejudice.”

Ernst: “When people asked me why I ran an ad about castrating hogs, I said I wanted to give voters a real slice of life. After that castration ad ran, I got over 5,000 phone calls. All from Huma Abedin.”