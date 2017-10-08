SWEET: Pritzker gets boost from Stratton pick for running mate

Rep. Juliana Stratton is the choice of J.B. Pritzker to be his running mate in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. | File photos

Democratic governor hopeful J.B. Pritzker covers a lot of crucial Illinois primary political ground in tapping State Rep. Juliana Stratton, D-Chicago to be his running mate, with the two scheduled to appear together for the first time Thursday morning in a park in her South Side district.

After the official announcement in a gym at Sherwood Park, 5701 S. Shields, Pritzker and his newly minted lieutenant governor partner head to Springfield later Thursday, where they will be at the Twilight Parade kicking off the Illinois State Fair.

Here’s why Stratton will give a political boost to Pritzker and leave his Democratic primary rivals now having to play catch-up:

Democratic primaries are about getting out the base – and in Illinois, that’s African Americans, females and labor friendly voters in Chicago and the collar counties. Stratton checks all those boxes.

More than that – Stratton is a historic choice – the first African American female to run for lieutenant governor.

She has credentials on criminal justice issues – and Pritzker will likely let her take a lead on some evolving Pritzker/Stratton initiatives.

Stratton also comes to the contest with a historic stamp of approval from former President Barack Obama.

Though Obama is not expected to get tangled up in the large field running for Illinois governor, the Pritzker/Stratton ticket can certainly talk about – it would be political malpractice if they did not – the the Obama endorsement for Stratton that helped her defeat now-former State Rep. Ken Dunkin, D-Chicago in March 2016.

Here’s what Obama said last year, in the one incursion Obama made in an Illinois primary while president: “Juliana will fight to get guns off our streets and fight for tougher penalties for violent offenders. I’m Barack Obama. I’m asking you to vote for Democrat Juliana Stratton for state representative,” the former president said in the TV ad, where Obama did not appear on camera.

Now it’s not clear if Pritzker/Stratton can use Obama actual clip in an ad – they have to be careful not to imply Obama is involved in the Illinois gubernatorial primary – but there are creative and proper ways to make it work.

*Stratton is a smart pick given Democratic primary geo-politics in Illinois. Her 5th District covers large portions of Chicago’s South Side.

*Illinois Political History Buffs: Stratton, if elected, would be the fourth female in the spot if elected – Gov. Bruce Rauner’s hand-picked lieutenant governor is Evelyn Sanguinetti who beat now former Gov. Pat Quinn and Paul Vallas in 2014, becoming the first Hispanic female in that office. Quinn’s lieutenant governor for his first term was Sheila Simon. And Corinne Wood was the first female lieutenant governor in Illinois serving with former Gov. George Ryan.

*The minus – Stratton is a freshman lawmaker with little experience in Springfield. But that also means she has fewer votes to attack – and less of a history one way or another with Illinois House Speaker and Democratic Party of Illinois Chair Mike Madigan.

*The plus – The campaign can position Stratton as someone who could help make Springfield work – using her background as a professional mediator.