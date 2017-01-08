Sweetened beverage tax goes into effect tomorrow

After a month-long delay, Cook County’s sweetened beverage tax goes into effect tomorrow. The tax adds an extra penny-per-ounce tax to sugar-sweetened beverages, which includes everything from sodas to sweetened iced teas. Here’s what you should know:

– How much more you pay depends on the store since some businesses could choose to add the tax into their selling price. A 24-pack of Coca Cola is priced at $23.01 from S and K Wholesale, LLC, a company that sells to Walmart online, has 288 fluid ounces. That pack will cost an additional $2.88 due to the tax alone. A two-liter of the same soda, which has around 68 ounces, would add an additional $0.68 to the drink.

– Some of the beverages that are not taxed include 100 percent natural fruit or vegetable juices. Drinks that have milk listed first or that are more than 50 percent milk, soy or other milk substitute also won’t incur the extra penny-per-ounce rate.

– Ensure, Pedialyte and PediaSure among others will also not be taxed because they’re classified as beverages for medical use, therapeutic nutritional meal replacement or for weight reduction as a meal replacement.

– Children’s lemonade and Kool-Aid stands are safe. Drink powders and syrups, like those commonly used to make the summertime beverages as well as Gatorade and Crystal Light mixes, aren’t taxed.

– A commonly cited example of the lines between taxed and untaxed is the Frappuccino. If the drink is made by a barista, there’s no additional tax, but a bottled Frappuccino will be taxed. That being said, drinks that customers can add a sweetener to, or request a retailer add to, will not be taxed.