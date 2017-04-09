Swimmer rescued from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach

A swimmer who went underwater was rescued Monday morning from 31st Street Beach on the South Side.

The 23-year-old man was swimming with friends when they noticed he went underwater and pulled him out, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mercy Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Another person drowned Friday morning at the same beach, officials said. The person was discovered about 9 a.m. in the water near 31st Street and was dead at the scene, according to Chicago Fire Media. Their name has not yet been released.