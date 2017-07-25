Lyft, Taco Bell team up to answer late-night cravings

Lyft riders will be able to add a Taco Bell stop to their trip via the ride-sharing app. | AP file photo

Lyft and Taco Bell are partnering up on a “ride-thru” experience for the ride-share company’s passengers.

Lyft riders will be able to add a Taco Bell stop to their trip via the ride-sharing app.

“We realized that for every person who has asked their Lyft driver to make a pitstop at Taco Bell — and we’ve seen many — there are likely those who weren’t sure if this was possible. With the advent of this fantastic partnership with Lyft, we will erase any lingering uncertainty and celebrate the ability to ‘ride-thru’ in Taco Mode,” said Marisa Thalberg, chief marketing officer for Taco Bell Corp.

In the mode for tacos? Lyft and @tacobell are bringing you the first-ever ride-thru experience with Taco Mode. https://t.co/gD2fWtUWsY pic.twitter.com/gWGWOOUArQ — Lyft (@lyft) July 25, 2017

The companies said “Taco Mode” will start in Southern California this week, with a national rollout expected in 2018. Lyft riders who use Taco Mode receive benefits such as a free Doritos Locos Taco between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time.

“We enjoy bringing new experiences to life for our passengers, and Taco Mode allows them to extend the night in a way that hasn’t been done before,” said Melissa Waters, Lyft’s head of marketing. “We’re combining two of our passengers’ favorite activities — a night out with friends and enjoying Taco Bell — which means there is even more of the night to love.”