Taco Bell pulling popular chicken-shelled chalupa

The Naked Chicken Chalupa will vanish from Taco Bell's menu despite its popularity. | AP file photo

IRVINE, Calif. — A Taco Bell treat that has a shell made entirely of fried chicken will vanish from the fast-food chain’s menu despite its popularity.

Taco Bell spokesman Rob Poetsch says the Naked Chicken Chalupa always was planned as a limited-time offer, but it has proven to be popular and exceeded the company’s expectations. A date for the end of its run hasn’t been announced.

After two years of testing, the chalupa made its national debut on Jan. 26. The shell of the sandwich looks a lot like a taco and is made with all-white chicken. It’s packed with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado ranch sauce.

Poetsch says Taco Bell is “confident it will be returning to the menu in the future.”