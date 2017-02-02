Taj Gibson remains the trade rumor of the week … yet again

HOUSTON — Taj Gibson has become immune to it.

At this point, it’s barely even noise for him.

In the last few weeks, Gibson has been rumored to be heading to Minnesota, Toronto, Houston and Philadelphia.

If there’s a trade rumor concerning the Bulls, Gibson usually is involved.

“The rumor mill, I think, is a bunch of people that aren’t real writers basically,’’ Gibson said. “They’re the guys that don’t have the real credentials but just want to pretend they’re real media, so there’s always going to be rumors as long as some guy out there wants to jot some stuff down and hit send.’’

Gibson isn’t naïve, of course.

He knows that as a member of a 25-25 team with a front office that still doesn’t seem to have a vision, he’s a likely trade candidate. Throw in his age, 31, and free-agent status this offseason, and it makes sense for the Bulls to move him if they can get younger but remain in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt.

Gibson, however, won’t dwell on it.

“This is part of the job,’’ he said. “I’ve been ‘traded’ so many times, my whole thing is at least there’s teams that want you. It’s different when no one wants you. But you never know. I’m always loyal to the Bulls, first and foremost.’’

The trade deadline is Feb. 23, and the Bulls entered Thursday in the seventh spot in the East, but a first-round playoff series — and possible first-round exit — shouldn’t be the goal.

Vice president of basketball operations John Paxson and general manager Gar Forman have insisted that the roster needs to get younger and more athletic, but the lack of consistent depth behind Gibson also could hurt the Bulls in the short term if they make a move.

That shouldn’t be a big deal for most teams, but the marketing-first Bulls seem fixated on playoff appearances, especially when the front office already has exhausted the excuses department.

If the Bulls trade Gibson, Bobby Portis would have to play increased minutes unless they receive a power forward with a higher upside in the deal. Portis isn’t ready, and few NBA teams are looking to move young, talented power forwards.

That’s another reason Gibson is in favor of the front office standing pat.

“You can’t make any moves right now,’’ Gibson said. “We just have to start focusing on what we have on the court. You can’t sit around and wait for the team to bring in someone to save you. We have more than enough to win right now.

“We do well against the good teams in this league, and now we still have to figure out how to play better against the teams that are bottom level. Just do our jobs. That other stuff is management’s job, not my job.’’

The way Gibson sees it, one good week in the East, and the Bulls could challenge for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

“People think that with all the stuff going on with us that we have problems,’’ Gibson said with a laugh. “I mean, look around the East. There’s a lot of teams with growing pains, a lot of secret meetings going on all over, I bet you that. We’re not the only ones.’’

Follow me on Twitter

@suntimes_hoops.

Email: jcowley@suntimes.com