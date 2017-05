Takeover bank robbery reported in Olympia Fields

A bank was robbed Thursday morning in south suburban Olympia Fields.

The takeover robbery happened at 11:06 a.m. at a Chase Bank branch at 3302 Vollmer Rd. in Olympia Fields, FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said.

The suspect was described as a male dressed in dark clothing, Croon said. He ran away after the robbery.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.