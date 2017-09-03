Task force hits more than 65 people with drug charges

New drug charges against more than 65 people will be announced by U.S. Attorney Zachary Fardon and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx at a Thursday afternoon press conference.

The federal/state task force round-up of suspects — primarily operating in Chicago’s Garfield Park, Homan Square and North Lawndale neighborhoods — has been dubbed “Operation Sweet Dreams,” according to a federal official. The majority of the suspects will face charges in state court. Of the 18 people facing federal charges, 17 are already in custody. Fifty-one people face state charges.

The investigation spanned more than a year and uncovered criminal activity through wiretapped cell phones, undercover drug buys and extensive surveillance.

Fardon and Foxx will be joined at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse by Chicago DEA Special Agent in Charge Dennis Wichern, IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge James Robnett, and other local law enforcement officials.

The task force also took more than a dozen guns, more than $380,000 cash and drugs off the street including fentanyl, three kilograms of heroin and three kilograms of cocaine.