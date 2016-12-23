Taylor Street bridge over I-90/94 open in time for holiday travel

The Taylor Street bridge over the Dan Ryan Expressway has opened just in time for holiday travel, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday.

Also open to the public is a new flyover bridge linking the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway to the outbound Eisenhower Expressway, which opened last weekend, IDOT said.

The Taylor Street bridge provides bike lanes, wider sidewalks and easy access to public transportation.

“These improvements will improve commuting and the movement of freight throughout the region, while enhancing the quality of life for nearby residents and businesses,” IDOT Secretary Randy Blankenhorn said in the statement.

The $18 million dollar project included the reconstruction and widening of the bridge to two lanes in each direction with sidewalks on both sides, according to IDOT. New traffic signals, lighting and pedestrian features were also part of the construction.

The new flyover ramp is operating as a single-lane ramp until the second lane can open after the work is complete in summer 2018. Eventually, two lanes with shoulders will carry traffic about a mile over the entire interchange beginning south of Roosevelt Road to the outbound Eisenhower near Morgan Street.

The next phase of construction will include widening the Eisenhower at the interchange, according to IDOT.