TCF Bank branch robbed in Avondale

A bank was robbed Monday afternoon in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The non-takeover robbery happened about 3:30 p.m. at the TCF Bank branch inside the Jewel-Osco at 3570 N. Elston, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect is described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old, about 5-foot-7, with blondish or reddish hair and wearing a beige hat, Croon said.

FBI agents are on the way to the scene, Croon said.